Federal investigators and loan experts swarmed the agricultural community about … Three days after the fire, state banking officials examined the bank. By May 31, it was out of business. Cooper, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Fire and fraud: The mystery of a small Texas bank that became the nation’s first failure in years
Federal investigators and loan experts swarmed the agricultural community about … Three days after the fire, state banking officials examined the bank. By May 31, it was out of business. Cooper, the …