Last November, a federal judge ordered an asset freeze against a California company that the Federal Trade Commission accused of pretending to be working with the Education Department and promising …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Firms With Troubled Pasts Got Millions of Dollars in PPP Small-Business Aid - July 18, 2020
- Small Business Grants for Women - July 18, 2020
- Not all PPP loans need to be verified, suggests Treasury Secretary Mnuchin - July 18, 2020