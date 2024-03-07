First Internet Bank announced today that Craig Simon has joined the organization as Vice President, Senior Business Development Officer. Mr. Simon will bring additional financial expertise to First …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- First Internet Bank Continues to Expand Small Business Administration Team - March 7, 2024
- U.S. Seeks to Collect on Up to $20 Billion in Delinquent Covid Loans - March 7, 2024
- Counties receiving the most SBA loans in Virginia - March 7, 2024