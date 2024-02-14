Parlay, the first-of-its kind small business loan readiness platform, today announces the close of $1.3 million in pre-seed financing led by Fenway Summer.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- First-of its-Kind Loan Readiness Platform, Parlay, Raises $1.3M to Offer Inclusive Access to Financial Resources for Small Businesses - February 14, 2024
- 6 Best Bad Credit Loans of February 2024 - February 13, 2024
- ‘Vital’ small business relief available after January’s arctic blast - February 13, 2024