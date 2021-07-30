First Resource Bank Announces Second Quarter Results; Achieves Organic Loan Growth Of 7% For The Quarter, 17% Year-to-date

First Resource Bank (OTCQX: FRSB) announced financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Glenn B. Marshall, CEO, stated, “We continue to see a reopening of our trade area as the economy …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

Author: