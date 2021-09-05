There are ways to ensure that you have more equity rather than going to borrow. According to Mr Yusuf, “Have people who can invest in your business as shareholders. It doesn’t …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Five Smart Ways To Avoid Taking A Loan - September 4, 2021
- Small business: Why using digital tools is key to post-pandemic success - September 4, 2021
- Farm-related businesses in 2 Maine counties can now access newly-available federal drought disaster relief loans - September 4, 2021