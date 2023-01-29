Micro, small & medium enterprises (MSME) contribute almost 29% to the GDP of the country, however, access to finance for them has been limited due to lack of digital data, lack of assets, and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- FLEXILOANS: This startup ensures ‘loans at a click’ for small businesses - January 29, 2023
- Atlanta promoter, entrepreneur indicted for nearly $1M PPP loan fraud - January 28, 2023
- Where to get an emergency loan - January 27, 2023