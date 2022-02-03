TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The federal government has disbursed $329.7 billion in loans to businesses through a pandemic disaster relief program, as of Jan. 20. The Small Business Administration’s latest …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Florida businesses got more pandemic relief than almost every state - February 3, 2022
- Pizza at county brewery; 151 brewery sold and closing; Waynesboro biz loans — The buzz - February 3, 2022
- Loan interest rate cap bill advances over objections - February 3, 2022