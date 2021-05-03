Left out of state and national eviction moratoriums, Florida businesses could find relief in a bill that would set up a $543 million rent stabilization fund and put a stop to commercial evictions.
Florida Democrats propose $543M in rent relief for small businesses left out of eviction bans
