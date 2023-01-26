partial guarantee to support a loan or line-of-credit for eligible small businesses. Capital Access Program – A pooled loan insurance program where a private lender originates a loan, and the borrower …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- New loan program targeted at existing businesses in San Juan, McKinley, Cibola counties - January 26, 2023
- Florida Has $142M Available For Small Businesses, Start-Ups - January 26, 2023
- My student loan balance has ballooned by over $30,000 since college, but I’ll never be shamed into refinancing - January 26, 2023