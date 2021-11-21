A Florida man was sentenced to 42 months in prison for fraudulently obtaining more than $921,000 in loans through a Paycheck Protection Program guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Florida man sentenced for obtaining fraudulent $921K COVID-19 relief loan - November 21, 2021
- SBS commissioner on how shopping local on Small Business Saturday could save a mom and pop shop - November 21, 2021
- Call No. 34: How tech innovation is bridging gaps in small business financing in emerging markets - November 21, 2021