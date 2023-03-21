ST. LOUIS – A federal judge has sentenced a Florissant woman for fraud after she acquired two pandemic-era loans worth more than $100,000. Lakenya M. Hobbs, 40, has been ordered to repay $101,567 to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Florissant woman sentenced for $100K in pandemic loan fraud - March 21, 2023
- Disaster Loan Deadline Extension Announced - March 21, 2023
- How to get a fast business loan - March 21, 2023