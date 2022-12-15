The Fed rate hike of half a percentage point moves the Prime Rate to a level that means business owners will be paying 10%-plus interest on debt.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- For most American businesses, new Fed rate means loans now start at 10%-plus interest - December 15, 2022
- Lifeline for start-ups as Mitchell Asset Management acquires Fundsquire loan books - December 15, 2022
- SBA to rethink loan monitoring award - December 14, 2022