Performing-arts companies, travel agencies and bowling alleys are among the biggest losers, according to government data …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- For Small Firms, Covid-19 Cuts Deeper; ‘It’s Getting Worse Every Day’ - December 19, 2020
- Forgivable Loans Could Lead to Complicated Tax Season for Business Owners - December 18, 2020
- Analysis: More than 900 companies that got PPP loans still laid off or furloughed 90K workers - December 18, 2020