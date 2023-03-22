Former Republican state Rep. Joseph Harding acquired more than $150,000 in Small Business Administration loans by lying on loan applications, the department said. Harding is scheduled to be sentenced …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Former Florida lawmaker pleads guilty in Covid-19 loan fraud case - March 21, 2023
- 2 Florida vacation resorts settle COVID-19 loan forgiveness fraud cases - March 21, 2023
- Florissant woman sentenced for $100K in pandemic loan fraud - March 21, 2023