A former Louisville football star and National Football League player was sentenced Friday to 37 months in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining more than $1.2 million through a Paycheck …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Small-Business Outlook: 6 Predictions for 2022 - December 10, 2021
- Former Louisville, NFL player sentenced to 37 months for fraud on PP E loan - December 10, 2021
- Building a Better Safety Net for Small Businesses - December 10, 2021