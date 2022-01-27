According to court records, in January 2021, Neal allegedly made false statements to Trustmark National Bank to obtain the loan, and caused the bank to submit two forms to the Small Business …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Former MDE executive director indicted for bank fraud, making false statements related to PPP loan - January 27, 2022
- Poconos hotel co-owner could face 120 years in prison for PPP loan fraud allegations - January 27, 2022
- The Veteran Collaborative Announces the Creation of the Veteran Loan Fund - January 27, 2022