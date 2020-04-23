Free Money From The Government For Small Businesses And Independent Contractors: FAQs On The Newly Expanded SBA Grant Program

Now that Congress has allocated an additional $60 billion to the SBA, the agency is again accepting applications for disaster loans and grants to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
