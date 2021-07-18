Many American businesses received millions in federal pandemic aid intended to protect workers, but exploited loopholes and rule changes to lay off those employees anyway.
FreightCar America got a $10 million PPP loan, then closed its plant and moved manufacturing jobs to Mexico
