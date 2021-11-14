Loan guarantee programmes have played a key role in reducing Covid-related distortions to market selection, shielding many high-productivity firms and supporting zombie firms only to a limited extent.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- From hibernation to reallocation: Loan guarantees and their implications for post-Covid-19 productivity - November 13, 2021
- I Was A Victim Of Business Identity Theft—And It Could Happen To You - November 13, 2021
- Today in B2B: SMBX Offers Bonds, Not Loans to SMBs; Small Businesses Prioritize Automating AR - November 13, 2021