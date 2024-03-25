On March 18, the FTC announced enforcement actions against two companies that allegedly made “false promises” to small businesses seeking Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Both companies have …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Best Small Business Grants for Veterans in 2024 - March 25, 2024
- FTC fines two fintech firms $59 million for PPP loan practices - March 25, 2024
- Small Business Administration approves federal loans for Louisiana drought victims - March 25, 2024