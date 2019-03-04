Alternative lending firm Funding Circle announced it has reached $2 billion in small business loans facilitated through its platform, a figure that it says exceeds some traditional U.S. bank SMB loans …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Funding Circle Hits $2B In SMB Loan Volume
Alternative lending firm Funding Circle announced it has reached $2 billion in small business loans facilitated through its platform, a figure that it says exceeds some traditional U.S. bank SMB loans …