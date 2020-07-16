EIDL Advance was created in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, and this money, up to $10,000, did not have to be repaid. Although the cap was far smaller than with PPP, EIDL Advan …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Funding option for small businesses impacted by Covid-19 runs out of money - July 16, 2020
- SBA, Congress must fix business loan data before additional stimulus - July 16, 2020
- Banks urge ‘student loans style’ plan to avoid job cuts - July 16, 2020