“We loan money on most anything of value.” That includes firearms, jewelry, and good hand tools. “Nothing too large or too small,” he said. Beazley said he hopes to continue the operation as a family …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- How can small businesses bridge the funding gap? Is fintech the answer? - February 24, 2019
- G.I. Loan Shop: Family business celebrates 40th year in the community - February 24, 2019
- Wetumpka, Elmore County eligible for SBA loans - February 23, 2019