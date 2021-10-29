Vinath Oudomsine is charged with lying on an application for a pandemic economic relief loan about the number of people employed and gross revenue.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Ga. man pleads guilty to using COVID loan to buy $57K Pokemon card - October 29, 2021
- Payability and Lendio Announce Partnership To Support Small Businesses - October 29, 2021
- Businesses Impacted By Oil Spill Can Apply For Disaster Relief - October 29, 2021