Jones 1 Inc., a small business in Needles, California, received a substantial bailout loan from the federal government during the pandemic before buying several ‘MAGA’ billboards …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Gas station receives a small business loan up to $350,000 from the Trump administration before paying for MAGA billboards in California as experts decry a conflict of interest - August 29, 2020
- Gas station receives a federal small business loan before paying for MAGA billboards - August 29, 2020
- Private jet companies scored a pile of federal aid meant for airlines and small businesses, boosting the industry as other sectors collapsed - August 29, 2020