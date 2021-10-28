If you’re wondering which card it was, sorry, prosecutors didn’t say. Rare ones have sold for as much as hundreds of thousands of dollars. No, seriously.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Georgia man used most of COVID-relief business loan to buy a $57,000 Pokémon card, prosecutors say - October 28, 2021
- Oil spill victims could get financial help from Small Business Administration - October 28, 2021
- Feds offer loans to those harmed by California oil spill - October 28, 2021