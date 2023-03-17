Huntington National Bank, the program’s launch partner, will provide additional applicants through its Lift Local Business® program that supports small businesses owned … Michigan Economic …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Gilchrist announces new loan program for women, entrepreneurs of color - March 16, 2023
- Small Business Loans - March 16, 2023
- Michigan Women Forward launches $10M business microloan program with partners - March 16, 2023