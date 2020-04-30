Companies with access to capital should follow Shake Shack’s lead and restore money for those that need it more.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Give Back Your Small-Business Aid. You Know Who You Are. - April 30, 2020
- Small-business loan program discriminates against women and minorities, lawsuit alleges - April 30, 2020
- ‘It’s not what you think it is’: The government’s bailout loans are failing small businesses like mine, says Farmgirl Flowers’ CEO - April 30, 2020