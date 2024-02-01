Despite 71% reporting inflationary pressures increasing over the past three months, and 77% saying they are concerned about their ability to access capital, 75% of small business owners report they …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Glass Half Full: Small Business Owners Optimistic About 2024 Despite Challenging Business, Lending Environment - February 1, 2024
- County developing loan program for small businesses - February 1, 2024
- Slowing Economy Raises Bankruptcy Risk for Canadian Small Businesses, Employers of 12 Million - February 1, 2024