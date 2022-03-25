Business that encourage downtown foot traffic … penalties or current and back taxes and any expenses incurred prior to the loan award date is not eligible, a news release states.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Financial Friday: Funding help for small businesses - March 25, 2022
- Glens Falls accepting loan applications for startup and ‘young’ businesses - March 25, 2022
- Best Emergency Loans For Bad Credit In 2022: Top 5 Direct Lenders To Get Quick Cash Approval | Personal Loans with Guaranteed Approval Near Me - March 25, 2022