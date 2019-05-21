“It was surreal,” said Dormeus, 22, a business administration major … Each year, he took out loans to get him through the semester, got small grants and scholarships where he could, and took on a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
‘God has smiled on me’: Morehouse grad had $100K in student loans, billionaire will pay it off
“It was surreal,” said Dormeus, 22, a business administration major … Each year, he took out loans to get him through the semester, got small grants and scholarships where he could, and took on a …