The company will launch unsecured business loans for micro, small and medium enterprises within a couple of months as well as a supply-chain finance product in six months, Shah said.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- ‘Godrej Capital to focus on loans to small businesses’ - January 5, 2023
- Banks can write off small loans worth up to Tk 500,000 - January 5, 2023
- Private Planes, Cars, Jewelry: Lawyer Sentenced to Prison for COVID Loan Fraud - January 5, 2023