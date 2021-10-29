Even with a 41% smaller workforce, Grice found hope in the Paycheck Protection Program, the $800 billion federal loan program designed to help small businesses stay afloat during the pandemic. Grice …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Gone overnight: Inside the closure of a small business that couldn’t survive COVID - October 28, 2021
- Small Businesses Hit Hard by Oil Spill Eligible for SBA Disaster Relief Loans - October 28, 2021
- Federal Economic Injury Declaration opens loans for fire-ravaged small businesses in White Center - October 28, 2021