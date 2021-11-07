Sixteen businesses associated with gubernatorial candidate Republican Jim Pillen received about $7.8 million in federal loans during the pandemic and later returned over $5 million of that.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- GOP Candidate’s Businesses Got $7.8M in Pandemic Loans - November 7, 2021
- David DeMilia: Banks continue to aid small businesses in Covid era - November 7, 2021
- Pillen businesses returned bulk of $7 million in pandemic loans - November 7, 2021