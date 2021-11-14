GOP candidates Herbster, Thibodeau got pandemic relief loans

Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster, who has vocally criticized government handouts, received a $1.55 million federal loan forgiven under a pandemic relief program last year.
