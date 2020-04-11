GOP leaders refuse Democrats’ coronavirus demands, won’t negotiate over small-business lending

Top GOP leaders in Congress said Saturday they would not negotiate with Democrats and instead insisted that lawmakers approve more money for a small business lending program for firms impacted by the …
