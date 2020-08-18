Tens of thousands of small businesses approved for the federal ‘paycheck protection’ forgivable loan in the past few months can now apply for Louisiana ‘Main Street’ program grants for the first time.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Small business owners with federal coronavirus loans: Beware of phishing scams - August 18, 2020
- Got a ‘paycheck protection’ loan? Now businesses can now apply for ‘Main Street’ grants - August 18, 2020
- SBA Veterans Small Business Advisory Committees to Host Virtual Public Meetings Sept. 2 and 3 - August 18, 2020