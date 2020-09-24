As areas impacted by Hurricane Sally work to rebuild, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is working to help small businesses in the storm’s path. Wednesday he activated the Florida Small Business Emergency …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Gov. DeSantis activates emergency loan program for small businesses damaged by Hurricane Sally - September 24, 2020
- Truist Donates $40 Million to Launch Innovative Nonprofit Fund Supporting Ethnically, Racially Diverse and Women-Owned Small Businesses - September 24, 2020
- PPP round 2 could do a lot to support small business, Fed chair Powell says - September 24, 2020