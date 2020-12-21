Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday the state will soon release $35 million in additional aid to small businesses in Connecticut that have been upended by the coronavirus pandemic, a program he hopes can …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Gov. Ned Lamont says $35M in grants for small and midsize businesses coming near end of year - December 21, 2020
- About $500,000 in grants and zero-interest loans being given to COVID-impacted businesses in Richmond and Petersburg - December 21, 2020
- What Congress’s $325B stimulus package could mean for New York small businesses - December 21, 2020