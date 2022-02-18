Gov. Wolf offering low-interest loans for Penn Hills Apartment fire victims

60 people were displaced in an apartment fire on Rodi Road in Penn Hills in late-January, and now the U.S. Small Business Administration is offering aide to those effected. Governor Tom Wolf announced …
