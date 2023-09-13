The UK government has handed £1bn out to small firms via its start up loans scheme. The programme, created to help entrepreneurs start and scale up their business has now provided the funding to over …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Government announces £1bn for 100,000 small firms - September 13, 2023
- Government announces it has reached £1bn loans given to 100,000 small firms - September 13, 2023
- Struggling to Pay Back a Personal Loan? Here Are Four Options to Help Get You Back on Your Feet - September 13, 2023