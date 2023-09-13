Great news! The UK government’s £1 billion commitment is here to transform entrepreneurs and empower a new and diverse generation of leaders.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Government commits £1 billion to support 100,000 small businesses - September 13, 2023
- Backd Business Loans Review 2023 - September 13, 2023
- Big, Small, Red or Blue States Thrive on Small Business Lending Regardless of Size or Politics - September 13, 2023