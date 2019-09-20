Government Committed To Supporting Small Businesses: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday that state-run banks will support stressed loans of small businesses till March 3 without classifying them as non-performing assets (NPAs). The …
