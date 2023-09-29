Members of the military wouldn’t receive paychecks, federal workers would be furloughed, and small businesses may not receive the loans they depend on to stay afloat. “The Republican shutdown is going …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Government shutdown would have ‘serious consequences for our economy’ by halting $163 billion in federal contracts to small businesses - September 29, 2023
- Opinion: B.C. small businesses need help, and WorkSafeBC is withholding a $2.5 billion lifeline - September 29, 2023
- How Long Does It Take to Get an SBA Loan? - September 29, 2023