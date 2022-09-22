Government’s MUDRA loan scheme ‘practically worthless’ in promoting businesses: Senior congress leader Chidambaram

The former Finance Minister also said he is not surprised that the non-performing asset ratio is the highest under the MUDRA loan scheme.
