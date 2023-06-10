The company aims to provide capital to the small businesses of Maryland. With the funds, Lendistry will be able to deploy loans of up to $350,000 to small business owners who are socially and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Governor Moore pledges $15 million to Lendistry to provide loans to socially and economically disadvantaged small businesses - June 10, 2023
- SBA Announces its Sonora Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Tuolumne County to Close - June 10, 2023
- Thousands of Saskatchewan’s small businesses risk closure by end of 2023: CFIB - June 10, 2023