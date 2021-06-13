The government recently relaxed the loan terms for tourism businesses to encourage more micro, small and medium enterprises to avail of the loan program. In a statement, the Department of Tourism (DoT …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Govt eases loan terms for tourism businesses
The government recently relaxed the loan terms for tourism businesses to encourage more micro, small and medium enterprises to avail of the loan program. In a statement, the Department of Tourism (DoT …