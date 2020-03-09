The government may soon provide an option to consumers to refill cooking gas cylinders at their doorstep for an amount as small as Rs … the country, The Business Standard has reported. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Govt plans to provide loans, arrange refills at doorsteps to boost Ujjwala scheme - March 9, 2020
- The real thing holding Africa’s female small business owners back - March 8, 2020
- Help with wages, business loans and support for agriculture: Here’s what SME owners want from the government’s stimulus package - March 8, 2020