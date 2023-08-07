The man is alleged to have lied on paperwork to get COVID-19 relief loans and convinced a senior citizen to provide him significant money through personal loans he didn’t pay back.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Grand jury: Lexington man defrauded government for COVID loans, senior citizen for $100K+ - August 7, 2023
- 3 Ways Small Business Owners Can Improve Their Chances of Receiving a Loan - August 7, 2023
- Columbus Black-owned businesses struggling to grow, 3 years after racial justice pledges - August 7, 2023